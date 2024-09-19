© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw County Elections Department ready to send out absentee ballots for November election

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:57 AM EDT
Local election officials say they are very pleased it appears the court cases involving if Robert Kennedy Jr.’s name will be on the November ballot is now over.

With 178 different styles of ballots, Washtenaw County Director of Elections Rena Basch says they moved immediately after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Kennedy will stay on the ballot. She says federal law requires absentee ballots for the military and people living overseas be ready to be sent out by this Saturday.

“So, we had to go to print, and we were presently surprised to be early in the cue and that those ballots started arriving on Monday morning in the clerks’ offices.”

Basch says, by Tuesday, all the clerks’ offices in the county had their ballots on hand. Along with the military, regular absentee ballot applications are already being accepted.

Basch says they need to start getting ready to be mailed out beginning next Thursday, the 26th.

