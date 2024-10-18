Incumbent Wilcoxen and challenger Church vying for Ypsilanti City Council's 2nd Ward seat

The only Ypsilanti City Council general election race this fall is in the Second Ward as incumbent Democrat Steve Wilcoxen is being challenged by independent candidate Peter Church.

Wilcoxen has been on the Council since December of 2018, when he was appointed to his seat and was elected unopposed in 2020. Regarding what been the biggest issue of late, how to respond to growing violence and crime around downtown, he says they need to find a solution that both protects businesses and personal liberties.

Steve Wilcoxen Steve Wilcoxen

“There has to be a balance between having safety for everybody and respect for everybody and driving people away from downtown.”

Church says Ypsilanti needs to better its economy to help those in need.

Peter Church Peter Church

“We lack opportunity. We have 27% poverty rate. A small town like ours, university town, 27% poverty rate.”

Early voting starts next Saturday in Ypsilanti. Voters can cast ballots at the Freighthouse and the County Learning Resource Center.

