Incumbent Wilcoxen and challenger Church vying for Ypsilanti City Council's 2nd Ward seat

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Hall
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Hall

The only Ypsilanti City Council general election race this fall is in the Second Ward as incumbent Democrat Steve Wilcoxen is being challenged by independent candidate Peter Church.

Wilcoxen has been on the Council since December of 2018, when he was appointed to his seat and was elected unopposed in 2020. Regarding what been the biggest issue of late, how to respond to growing violence and crime around downtown, he says they need to find a solution that both protects businesses and personal liberties.

Steve Wilcoxen
Steve Wilcoxen
Steve Wilcoxen
“There has to be a balance between having safety for everybody and respect for everybody and driving people away from downtown.”

Church says Ypsilanti needs to better its economy to help those in need.

Peter Church
Peter Church
Peter Church
“We lack opportunity. We have 27% poverty rate. A small town like ours, university town, 27% poverty rate.”

Early voting starts next Saturday in Ypsilanti. Voters can cast ballots at the Freighthouse and the County Learning Resource Center.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
