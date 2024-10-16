Passing of public safety ordinance put on hold again by Ypsilanti City Council

After a long night, the Ypsilanti City Council on Tuesday tabled a resolution directing the City Manager to use all appropriate resources, including a police presence to ensure a safe downtown. Protests at an earlier meeting forced it to be shut down.

Drums were steadily beating on the sidewalk outside of Ypsilanti’s City Hall as people expressed strong opinions on the resolution. Supporters say crime is out of control downtown, but opponents claimed the resolution put too much emphasis on punitive solutions and doesn’t address root causes like homelessness.

Mayor Nicole Brown struggled to keep order as vocal opponents continually interrupted proceedings. Police removed a few, but none were detained. Brown says the outbursts only make it harder to come up with solutions.

“It’s mind-blowing that, even with people who are saying things that you agree with, folks are willing to disrespect them too, on both sides!”

Brown says the Council will now create a subcommittee from numerous entities to have a proactive discussion about what can be done to protect businesses and help people in need in the downtown Ypsilanti area.

