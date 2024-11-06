2024 Election Results: Board of Education Races in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT —There was only one incumbent among the six candidates vying for the three, full-term seats available on the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education. Voters in the district have ousted Ernesto Querijero, meaning there will be three new members joining the board. They are Leslie Wilkins, Glynda Wilks and Don Wilkerson. Each will serve four years. School Board president, Torchio Feaster was unopposed in his bid for re-election to a partial, two-year term that expires in 2026.

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT — The elections for the Board of Education in the Chelsea School District were unopposed. Incumbents Eric Hunt-Carter and Heidi Reyst won six-year terms. Sara Tracy won a partial, two-year term.

DEXTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS — There were three candidates running for two available seats for the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education. The winners are both newcomers as sitting board members Mara Greatorex and Dick Lundy did not seek reelection. Michael Cipolta, and Amy Reiser will serve six-year terms.

LINCOLN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT — The race for Board of Education in the Lincoln Consolidated School District featured five candidates running for three available seats. Incumbents Lauren Smith and Jason Moore were on the ballot alongside three write-in candidates. Smith and Moore were re-elected to six-year terms.

MANCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS — The Board of Education election in the Manchester Community Schools was uncontested. There are four candidates for four seats. Incumbent Brandon Woods will be joined by Collen Schoenfeld, Jennifer Caszatt and Sarah Roth for the next four years.

MILAN AREA SCHOOLS — The incumbents won reelection in a four-person race for two seats on the Manchester Area Schools Board of Education. Cassie Pryor and Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez will serve another six years after beating out challengers George Elder IV and Gary Taepke.

SALINE AREA SCHOOLS — Three incumbents have won reelection to the Board of Education in the Saline Area Schools. Jennifer Steben, Brad Gerbe and Darcy Berwick all get another four-year term. They will be joined by Jason Tizedes, who garnered enough votes to take the fourth available chair over two other candidates.

YPSILANTI COMMUNITY SCHOOLS — There was only one incumbent among the five candidates seeking three available seats at the table of the Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education. Celeste Hawkins did win another term. The other two chairs will be filled by Talisha Sutton-Kennedy and Dawn Espy. Each will serve six-year terms. Current school board members Meredith Schindler and Gillian Gainsley did not seek reelection.

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES — There were two incumbents seeking reelection to the Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees, One of them won, the other lost. Dana Mcknight will serve another six-year term, but Alex Milshteyn

has been ousted by Eileen Peck.

