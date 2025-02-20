Influenza steadily on the rise in Washtenaw County

Flu cases have been increasing in Washtenaw County this month with numerous reports of hospitalizations, especially among children and the immunocompromised.

This month, Michigan health officials reported two pediatric deaths directly linked to influenza.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for the Washtenaw Department of Health. She says the health department strongly recommends residents get a flu vaccine if they haven’t already. She adds cases have been steadily rising and show no indication of decreasing soon.

“So, that means is when we have a lot of viruses circulating, it’s not too late to get that vaccine, get on board, and give your body a boost at responding to those potential exposures.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says if you’re feeling unwell, it’s best to stay away from others to curb the spread of the flu. Health officials also advise good handwashing, covering your mouth, and wearing a mask if you have to venture out while sick.

