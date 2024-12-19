Fewer kids getting flu shots in Washtenaw County and in Michigan

Flu vaccination rates for children in Michigan are down this year. Currently, only 35.5% are vaccinated. It was 39% in 2023.

The Washtenaw County Health Department reports 37% of local children aged six months to eight years are currently vaccinated against the flu.

Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says while Washtenaw averages the highest in the state at 40%, the yearly trend has continued downwards. She says this is due to growing skepticism in vaccines.

“So, it’s possible now with the impact of the pandemic and really misinformation and divisive information, we could be seeing some decrease in confidence.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says the Health Department sees vaccines as key in reducing complications leading to possible hospitalizations and deaths for children from the flu.

