Washtenaw County taking part in statewide 'Take Control of Your Birth Control' campaign

The Washtenaw County Health Department is giving away birth control, emergency contraception and STI prevention supplies. It’s part of a campaign being offered by the state.

The "Take Control of Your Birth Control" campaign comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Governor’s office. Over-the-counter birth control and “morning after” pills are available for free while supplies last.

County Health Department Prevention Specialist Adrienne Walling says they can be picked up--no questions asked.

“They can just come up to the reception desk. They will not be collecting names or any identifying information to pick up supplies. They just have to indicate what they want, and they’ll go home with a lot of supplies and information.”

There are over 300 sites across the state where the supplies can be found. The campaign also aims to connect people with health insurance.

MDHHS also provides family planning services through Plan First, a limited Medicaid benefit.

