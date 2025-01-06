Washtenaw County Health Department monitoring a number of viruses

As people make their way back to school and work after the holidays, certain viruses may go along for the ride.

Washtenaw Department of Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says besides an expected increase in flu and COVID cases this time of year, there are two more to look out for. The first, she says is norovirus, aka the stomach bug, which is highly contagious.

“Norovirus very often spreads by food. If someone has been ill, hasn’t handwashed very well, they can spread that by preparing food for others. It unfortunately also can live on surfaces.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says walking pneumonia, a gradual onset variant of pneumonia, is also making itself known locally. She advises frequent handwashing, avoid touching the face, and using bleach to clean.

