Washtenaw County Health Department confirms a case of mumps

With measles outbreaks being reported across the country, a related virus included in the MMR vaccine—mumps—has now been detected in Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has confirmed one case of mumps and identified another as probable. These are the first reports in the county since 2018.

Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says officials have conducted follow-up and contact tracing for both cases.

“We investigate who has been exposed and make sure that they’re treated, monitored and vaccinated. So, in these two reports, that work was done.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says there’s no sign of a wider MMR-related outbreak in the county, but they’re keeping a close eye on the measles outbreaks occurring in neighboring counties.

She adds residents should check their MMR vaccination status, and if they haven’t received both lifetime-dose shots, they should receive a booster to reduce the risk of future outbreak.

