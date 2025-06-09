Washtenaw County Health Department advises caution outdoors with wildfire smoke

Wildfires from Canada have been significantly impacting the air quality as haze paints the local landscape.

Those with pre-existing lung and heart conditions are encouraged to limit their time outside while smoke caused by Canadian wildfires continues to affect the air in Michigan.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Department of Health. She says even healthy residents should be cautious outside because extended exposure can also impact their health.

“So, you might want to consider spending less time outside or avoiding strenuous activities if you are outside, things that would make you breathe heavily like exercise.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says the health department suggests checking the air quality on weather apps before making plans for the day. She says it’s also advisable to wear an N95 or equivalent face masks if you plan on being outdoors in poor air conditions.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org