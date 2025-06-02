Washtenaw County Health Department grapples with new COVID recommendations

RESOURCES:

Jimena Loveluck

"RFK Jr. says COVID shots no longer recommended for kids, pregnant women"

TRANSCRIPTION:

Caroline MacGregor: Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the government will no longer be recommending COVID shots for children and pregnant women. This change goes against established protocol and the Food and Drug Administration's normal panel reviews, in addition to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The Washtenaw County Department of Health meanwhile is questioning the decision, which goes against medical advice. This is Caroline MacGregor, and to discuss this matter, I'm speaking today with Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck. Thank you so much for joining me today!

Jimena Loveluck: Thanks for having me!

Caroline MacGregor: I want to discuss the two categories basically in turn--first, pregnant women. There are many public health experts who believe they should be getting these vaccines for COVID to protect themselves and their infants. What are the wider ramifications of this announcement that concern you, as far as your guidance to the general public?

Jimena Loveluck: Well, I think we have significant evidence of the effectiveness of COVID vaccines in reducing hospitalizations and severe illness, particularly in people who are at higher risk. And these new recommendations that have been proposed certainly address the older population. They continue to support vaccination for people who 65 and older, people who have chronic conditions. But as you mentioned, they no longer recommend vaccination for pregnant women and young children. And so, we know that pregnant women and young children, particularly those who are under four years of age, have had higher experiences of severe illness. And so, of course, we are concerned for those who would choose to get vaccinated, who are pregnant, who have young children. That option may not be available based on these recommendations. It's also important to note that the process by which the recommendations have been made has not followed the usual evidence and science-based process that is in place. And so, for us here at the Health Department, we're really awaiting the recommendations from CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. And we will await to see what their recommendations are based on this recent proposal from the FDA and Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Caroline MacGregor: Interesting you mention that, because former acting director of the CDC, Richard Besser, who's a general pediatrician, he's expressed a lot of misgivings about Kennedy's decision. And on behalf of the federal government, the CDC has basically been blindsided by the new recommendations. Is this unprecedented move putting people at risk?

Jimena Loveluck: Well, I think that we have a concern around what this means for the future availability of the COVID vaccine. And I think the process that has been in place has really been built on the expertise of scientists and public health experts and not necessarily driven by people who are political appointees. And so, we want to ensure that recommendations continue to be evidence-based and science-based. And that's exactly what the CDC Immunizations Advisory Committee was going to review at the end of June. And hopefully, we'll still meet and be able to make their recommendations because that is what they do. They review the efficacy of the vaccine. They review the safety of the vaccines. And the questions that have been raised regarding who should receive the vaccine moving forward, what are we seeing in terms of outcomes for those who are vaccinated, is it continuing to be effective in reducing hospitalizations and severe illness--those were all questions that the committee was going to address already in their meeting at the end of June. And so, we have to await that final authorization and recommendation before we know what we'll be able to do moving forward in terms of offering the COVID vaccine.

Caroline MacGregor: As your department holds its breath, basically, as to whether there will be any medical or legal challenges to this federal decision, I'd like to touch on the issue of insurance. Without the recommendation, vaccines will not be available for free to families. Most plans currently have to cover recommended vaccines. So, if these vaccines are no longer recommended for these groups, how do you anticipate insurance companies are going to respond?

Jimena Loveluck: I can't say specifically, but, certainly, awaiting the authorization and recommendations will determine whether these vaccines are covered by insurance or not.

Caroline MacGregor: This is Caroline MacGregor, and I'm speaking with Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck, and we are talking about the latest recommendations regarding COVID vaccines for pregnant mothers and young children, and the Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced that the government will no longer be recommending COVID shots for children and pregnant women. What advice would you give to parents, pregnant women in particular, and families during this time of confusion and concern about the health of themselves, as a pregnant woman, and their unborn babies or their young children?

Jimena Loveluck: Well, first of all, you can always reach out to us. We have a lot of information available on our website, and we'll keep that updated, particularly as we learn more about the final recommendations. So, certainly, look to the Health Department. We will share information. And I would say for individuals that are concerned about their health and their children's health, talk to your medical provider and get their guidance. And certainly, if we are able to provide COVID vaccines, following whatever the new recommendations are, they will be available at the Health Department and through your medical providers.

Caroline MacGregor: The World Health Organization is talking about a new COVID-19 variant called NB 1.8.1 that reportedly, while not necessarily more dangerous, it is extremely contagious. It invades our immune systems faster. And this after Kennedy has made this recommendation, even though he admitted to Congress that the public should not take health advice from him and during a hearing said he would not mess with childhood vaccinations. What are your thoughts on this?

Jimena Loveluck: Well, I think, certainly, we learned through the COVID pandemic, that we are often challenged in being proactive when it comes to identifying and preparing for new variants. And given some of the changes that are being proposed, in terms of this process for COVID vaccine review and approval, the proposal would require additional clinical trials for there to be new vaccines authorized and approved to address new variants. But oftentimes, as you have alluded to, we are already have a new variant in our midst before we're able to be really proactive, in terms of having a clinical trial that is responsive to that new variant. And so, this is the challenge also in terms of the process and how it's being proposed. We continue to be in a very reactive spot.

Caroline MacGregor: We seem to be past the stage where there's a lot of deaths, but some people are still impacted by COVID quite drastically: people with immune problems, etc. And as these variants mutate so quickly, one thinks of young children, their immune systems are not yet developed, pregnant women pass on immunity. According to pediatricians and experts, the vaccinations can help them pass on some immunity with regards to new variants to their unborn child. But right now, where do we currently stand in Washtenaw County? Are we seeing a rise in COVID numbers again at this time?

Jimena Loveluck: We are not seeing a significant rise. Obviously, COVID continues to be circulating. We know that there are seasonal fluctuations, obviously, to the rates of COVID cases. And of course, even though we have a reduction in the number of people that have been vaccinated in our county, we know between people that have some immunity because they've had COVID or they've had at least some past doses of the COVID vaccine, we recognize that there's greater immunity and greater protection because of both having had the illness and having been vaccinated.

Caroline MacGregor: And I know the protection offered to pregnant mothers and young children and babies, they often cannot get vaccinated against infectious diseases during their first year of life. So, is that of concern to you?

Jimena Loveluck: Well, with any vaccine that is not available for infants, we're always concerned about potential exposure to those illnesses. That's true for measles, for example, which is very much on people's minds these days, as well as COVID. So, of course, this concern for infants that are too young to be vaccinated, according to the current guidelines, that's certainly something that we are mindful of with these new potential changes that are happening with the COVID vaccine.

Caroline MacGregor: Other countries are pushing for boosters, particularly with this new variant that we talked about. And there are people who are still dying from COVID. What do you make of the United States of America that was normally the forerunner in health matters, having a Secretary of Health who would make such a decision?

Jimena Loveluck: Well, I certainly am concerned about the changes that are being made in established processes that are evidence-based, science-based and that really have proven effective, in terms of providing a safe vaccination for many illnesses and really having a more transparent process about how that's done. And so, I think this, at a time when we are really focused on trust in public health and rebuilding trust since the COVID pandemic, we really want to ensure that our community members--the people we serve--continue to trust the guidance and recommendations from public health. And I think that this is putting that trust building in danger.

Caroline MacGregor: I've been speaking today with Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck. Thank you for joining me today!

Jimena Loveluck: Thank you for having me!

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti.

