Washtenaw County Health Department weighs in on COVID recommendation changes

The Washtenaw County Department of Health is questioning the decision from federal officials to no longer recommend COVID vaccines for certain demographics.

Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as part of the Make America Healthy Again Plan, has lifted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for COVID vaccines for children and pregnant women.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for the Washtenaw Department of Health. She says this change in recommendation goes against the usual panel reviews by the Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“What’s happening is very unusual in the sense that vaccine recommendations and these processes are not following the established procedures.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says this change can impact insurance coverage for COVID shots. She adds the department is awaiting whether there will be any medical or legal challenges to this federal decision.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

