Washtenaw County Board of Health holds meeting about water and vaccines

The Washtenaw County Board of Health is conducting a meeting Friday to discuss current public health concerns and establish pathways for potential solutions.

The Washtenaw County Board of Health will be sitting down to a presentation about local water regulation and contamination.

Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says Environmental Health Director Kristen Schweighoefer and Public Health Engineer Jenni Conn will share their findings about local water issues and exploring who is or should be responsible for certain regulations.

“What are the issues happening, who is the responsible regulator if there is regulation, because sometimes there isn’t, and how do we coordinate together?”

Ringler-Cerniglia says the board will also address new business to possibly establish a hybrid vaccine waiver system. It would allow those with philosophical objections to watch an online presentation and schedule an appointment to sign a waiver, rather than going through the entire process in person.

