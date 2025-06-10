Food Gatherers begins its Summer Food Service Program

Food Gatherers is bridging the gap this summer by providing free meals to schoolchildren at several locations throughout Washtenaw County.

In partnership with the Michigan Department of Education, Food Gatherers' Summer Food Service Program provides families with opportunities to feed their children.

Director of Community Food Programs Markell Miller says one aspect of the program includes meal grab-and-go sites rotating locations around Belleville, Milan and Ypsilanti Tuesdays through Fridays. She says kids lose access to free school meals during the summer, and often, they are still in need of food assistance.

“We want to make sure that we can help kids get access to healthy meals during the summer while school’s out. And so, this grab-and-go option really helps us connect families to those food resources.”

Starting next week, Food Gatherers will begin the second component of their Summer Food Service Program by hosting Eat-and-Play days at all Ypsilanti District Library locations.

The program concludes on August 15th.

