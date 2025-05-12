Food Gatherers searching for new funding sources to counter widening financial deficit

Due to federal cuts, Washtenaw County's Food Gatherers has an urgent need for funding and is asking for help from the City of Ann Arbor.

It was announced in March that food donations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are being cut in half.

Food Gatherers CEO Eileen Spring says they and other food banks across the country will not be able to donation drive their way out of the crisis.

"This type of USDA food was 15% of our total food distribution—the equivalent of more than 1.2 million meals. This is highly desirable food: milk, cheese, eggs, pork, fruits and vegetables."

Spring says Food Gatherers has been dipping into reserves to purchase more food to maintain the level of service it provides to the community. She estimates it will cost an additional $2.5 million to replace the lost federal food.

