© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food Gatherers searching for new funding sources to counter widening financial deficit

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 12, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Volunteers for Food Gatherers unload supplies.
Food Gatherers
/
foodgatherers.org
Volunteers for Food Gatherers unload supplies.

Due to federal cuts, Washtenaw County's Food Gatherers has an urgent need for funding and is asking for help from the City of Ann Arbor.

It was announced in March that food donations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are being cut in half.

Food Gatherers CEO Eileen Spring says they and other food banks across the country will not be able to donation drive their way out of the crisis.

"This type of USDA food was 15% of our total food distribution—the equivalent of more than 1.2 million meals. This is highly desirable food: milk, cheese, eggs, pork, fruits and vegetables."

Spring says Food Gatherers has been dipping into reserves to purchase more food to maintain the level of service it provides to the community. She estimates it will cost an additional $2.5 million to replace the lost federal food.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Food GatherersEileen SpringAnn ArborCity of Ann Arborwashtenaw countyus department of agricultureFederal Governmentbudget cutsfood servicefood assistancefood insecurityfood
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content