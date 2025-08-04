Air quality alert continues to cause health concerns

An air quality alert remains in effect for Washtenaw County and is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover the region and, as of Monday, Detroit was listed among the top five cities in the world with the worst air quality, according to IQAir, a company that measures air particulate matter.

Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says with pollutants in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range, it’s wise to avoid the outdoors.

“And the recommendation at that level is really to avoid or reduce that strenuous outdoor activity or move them inside if you can. You can definitely wear a mask if you're outside, and that can be especially important for folks who are more sensitive.”

That includes people with heart disease and asthma.

An air quality alert remains in effect through Tuesday and is subject to change.

