Washtenaw County prescription program creates greater access to healthy foods

Washtenaw County Health Department, in partnership with the Ypsilanti Farmers Market, is showcasing its produce prescription program this Saturday for National Farmers Market Week.

Residents in Washtenaw County can work with the health department to be medically prescribed fresh produce by their doctors. The program is called “Prescription for Health”.

Katey Krohn is the assistant program coordinator. She says the program is for those struggling with their health who have financial or transportation difficulties in getting fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Participants get $100 worth of tokens to spend at those farmers markets. But the beauty of it is that you’re making it easier to access it, and all they have to do is go to the market, right, and then hand those tokens to those farmers or vendors.”

Krohn says "Prescription for Health" has been fully funded by the health department for the next five years. She adds the program has been growing every year because of urban communities gaining interest in fresh produce.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

