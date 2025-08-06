YCS names principal for its new multilingual school

Ypsilanti Community Schools has announced its first principal for the district’s newest multilingual school.

Puentes Multilingual School in Ypsilanti will be opening its doors for the first time this fall. The school will teach kindergarteners through 4th graders both English and Spanish.

The new and first principal for Puentes, Celeste Henderson Green, was a part of the district’s language immersion program. She says the program's success has made the viability of running Puentes possible.

“Ypsilanti has made some very bold move, and it has really paid off. And I’m seeing these children not speaking a word of Spanish, and now they’re bilingual!”

Green says she’s eager to help pioneer Ypsilanti Community Schools’ new education efforts and hopes Puentes can teach students up to the 8th grade during her leadership.

