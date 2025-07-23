Ypsilanti Community High School launches International Baccalaureate program for new school year

Starting next month, Ypsilanti Community High School will have a new International Baccalaureate program.

Eleventh and twelfth grade students at Ypsilanti Community High School have a new opportunity to explore career pathways. The International Baccalaureate program at YCHS will let students earn college credits and various certifications.

Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan is the school’s principal. She says the two-year program will greatly benefit students by having more resources available to help them succeed.

“It allows our students to really be prepared for their next step and earning real adult credentials that will support them after graduation.”

Harris-Hugan says the IB program will bolster the school’s graduation rate. She adds giving students confidence about what’s next after their high school education is essential.

