© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

YCS to open Spanish immersion school this fall

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 17, 2025 at 5:52 AM EDT
The old Ypsilanti Community Middle School on Emerick Street. It will be the site of YCS's new Dual Language Spanish Immersion School in the fall of 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The old Ypsilanti Community Middle School on Emerick Street. It will be the site of YCS's new Dual Language Spanish Immersion School in the fall of 2025.

Ypsilanti Community Schools will be opening a dual language Spanish immersion school this fall. It’s an expansion of a successful program that’s already in place.

It began in 2021 with a single kindergarten classroom at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center. It will now expand to K-4th grade.

Students will learn subjects in Spanish and English. YCS Assistant Superintendent of K-12 instruction, Carlos Lopez says as they advance grades, students will become fluent in both languages.

“Education today needs to be evolving with our family, our children, our community. And children today are brilliant. Kids today are smarter with the way they can navigate all this knowledge and information that they do.”

Initially, 175 students will be served in seven classrooms. The program is expected to add fifth grade in the 2026-27 school year and expand to the eighth grade by 2029.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community SchoolsFord Early Learning CenterDr. Carlos Lopezworld languageslanguage artsK-12 Educationeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content