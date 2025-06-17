YCS to open Spanish immersion school this fall

Ypsilanti Community Schools will be opening a dual language Spanish immersion school this fall. It’s an expansion of a successful program that’s already in place.

It began in 2021 with a single kindergarten classroom at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center. It will now expand to K-4th grade.

Students will learn subjects in Spanish and English. YCS Assistant Superintendent of K-12 instruction, Carlos Lopez says as they advance grades, students will become fluent in both languages.

“Education today needs to be evolving with our family, our children, our community. And children today are brilliant. Kids today are smarter with the way they can navigate all this knowledge and information that they do.”

Initially, 175 students will be served in seven classrooms. The program is expected to add fifth grade in the 2026-27 school year and expand to the eighth grade by 2029.

