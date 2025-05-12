© 2025 WEMU
Toddlers get their own playground at Beatty Early Learning Center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Infants and toddlers in the Early Head Start program at the Beatty Early Learning Center now have their own playground to use.

Early Head Start began in January at Beatty, and the new playground is for those kids ranging from 18-36 months old. Older children at the preschool in Superior Township have another playground on site.

Principal Keynon Atchison says it is unusual to have a playground specifically for such young kids.

“That’s what kind of makes this very unique, and just to be able to have it and be a part of this program with YCS and WISD is an awesome feeling.”

The playground costs $98,000 to build and includes three short slides, climbing areas, small tricycles, and a soft ground cover.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Head Start.

Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community SchoolsBeatty Early Learning CenterKeynon Atchisonhead startoutdoor activitiesEarly Childhood Educationeducation
