U-M offers new binding early admissions option for applying students

University of Michigan is beginning a new early admission option for 2026-27 applicants who have U-M as their top school.

U-M will be the third college alongside Kalamazoo and Hillsdale Colleges in Michigan to offer an Early Decision option for admissions.

Ashleigh Taylor is an independent college admissions consultant at Empowered 4 College and was a former U-M senior admissions officer. She says Early Decision is a binding commitment to U-M that requires withdrawing all other applications if students are selected to attend the school.

“So, I think for the students who truly have Michigan at the top of their list and deem it to be a great fit for them academically and socially, then it could be a benefit for those kids.”

Taylor says students should have a discussion with their family about finances and if U-M is the right choice for them before applying for Early Decision.

