U-M presents a 'postcard craze' of Michigan history

The University of Michigan’s Clements Library has recently made available a digital database of photo postcards that depict over 100 years of the state’s history.

It’s part of the university’s David V. Tinder collection of over 100,000 images in a variety of formats. Included are over 66,000 postcards that feature people and locations from the mid-1840’s to the mid-20th century.

Clements Library Director Paul Erickson says they provide a great view into the state’s past.

“There are photographs from every corner of Michigan, and for the most part, these are not photographs of prominent people. They are everyday folks who went to the local photographer to get their photograph taken.”

Erickson says as technology changed and people were able to take outdoor shots, the number of photos exploded.

Thanks to more than 4,000 volunteers, the postcards were categorized and made available online in an easy-to-research format.

