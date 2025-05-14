Arthur Miller and Raoul Wallenberg homes set for U-M preservation

The houses once belonging to namesakes of the University of Michigan’s Raoul Wallenberg Institute and the Arthur Miller Theatre will be preserved by the university.

Raoul Wallenberg, who protected Jews during World War II as a diplomat in Budapest, and Arthur Miller, a Pulitzer Prize-winner known for writing "Death of a Salesman," are key figures in Ann Arbor’s early 20th-century history.

Local historians have advocated for the preservation of their houses to prevent U-M from developing student housing on top of them.

U-M’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Chatas says in a memo to U-M Regents he proposes an $8 million renovation project to relocate Wallenberg’s house to be next to Miller’s on South Division Street.

If the Regents approve the conservation plans on Thursday, construction will begin to join the two houses together, with the project concluding by the Fall 2026 semester.

