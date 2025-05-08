University of Michigan names interim president 

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has named Domenico Grasso as its interim president. Grasso has been chancellor of the U-M Dearborn campus since 2018.

In a statement, the regents said he is widely admired for his visionary work and will provide steady leadership as they look for a new president. They noted a 16% increase in the four-year graduation rate at U-M Dearborn and the tripling of external research funding under his watch.

Grasso also oversaw two years of record first-year student enrollment.

He replaces Santa Ono, who announced on Sunday he was leaving for the University of Florida. The Regents say they will launch the search for a new president in the coming weeks.

