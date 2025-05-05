© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Attorney General Nessel drops charges against U-M protestors

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Protesters outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse
Taylor Bowie
/
89.1 WEMU
Protesters outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse

An attorney for one of the seven University of Michigan pro-Palestinian protestors says having all charges dropped is vindication for the accused and the First Amendment.

The protestors were charged with trespassing and resisting and/or obstructing a police officer, but, in court on Monday, the Attorney General’s office requested all charges be dismissed.

Attorney Amir Makled, who represented Samantha Lewis, says his client is ecstatic the charges were dropped but it doesn’t eliminate the burden she was put under.

“Certainly, it doesn’t erase the harm of the months of intimidation and anxiety she was feeling as a result of these charges being brought in the first place. But we all have said from the beginning this is not a case of public safety issues. This was a criminalization of free speech.”

In a statement, Attorney General Dana Nessel says she still stands behind the charges, but that the case has become a "lightning rod of contention," and what she called “baseless and absurd allegations of bias have only furthered this divide."

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News The University of MichiganMichigan Attorney Generaldana nesselPalestineisraelGaza1st Amendmentfree speechprotests
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content