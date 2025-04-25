Updates to FBI and local law enforcement raid on pro-Palestinian activists

The Michigan Department of Attorney General, Dana Nessel, along with the pro-Palestinian TAHRIR Coalition, has released more information regarding FBI and local law enforcement raids on five coalition members.

The Michigan 45th District Court issued search warrants to investigate five individuals allegedly linked to home vandalism and property damage in Southeast Michigan.

In a statement shared with WEMU, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office says, in Washtenaw County, the homes of University of Michigan President Santa Ono, Provost Laurie McCauley, Regent Jordan Acker, and the residence of an Ann Arbor officer were spray-painted with messages calling for divestment from Israel and free Palestine, and their windows were broken.

In another statement, the TAHRIR Coalition says the warrants did not establish probable cause for any crime. They say officers confiscated electronics and belongings, as well as detaining five individuals before releasing them.

Currently, there have been no charges or arrests made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

