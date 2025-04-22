U-M faculty wants school administration to fight Trump policies

The Faculty Senate at the University of Michigan is asking the college administration to do more to defend itself and its people from the Trump Administration's political interference.

Faculty debated and overwhelmingly voted to support four resolutions. They urge the university to enter into a mutual defense pact with other members of the Big Ten, adopt a statement in support of the core missions and values of higher learning, to reinstate all legal DEI programs, and protect international faculty, students and staff from unwarranted ICE detention.

School of Public Health Professor Scott Greer says they want President Santa Ono and the Regents to fight back.

“What we’re calling on them is to be the leaders that we want them to be. To pick your favorite Michigan sports slogan. We should be the leaders and best. We should be the victors valiant. We should be the ones who stay.”

U-M states it's actively partnering with several higher education organizations and values the engagement of the faculty.

