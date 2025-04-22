© 2025 WEMU
U-M faculty wants school administration to fight Trump policies

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 22, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT
Reflecting pool at the University of Michigan North Campus.
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Reflecting pool at the University of Michigan North Campus.

The Faculty Senate at the University of Michigan is asking the college administration to do more to defend itself and its people from the Trump Administration's political interference.

Faculty debated and overwhelmingly voted to support four resolutions. They urge the university to enter into a mutual defense pact with other members of the Big Ten, adopt a statement in support of the core missions and values of higher learning, to reinstate all legal DEI programs, and protect international faculty, students and staff from unwarranted ICE detention.

School of Public Health Professor Scott Greer says they want President Santa Ono and the Regents to fight back.

“What we’re calling on them is to be the leaders that we want them to be. To pick your favorite Michigan sports slogan. We should be the leaders and best. We should be the victors valiant. We should be the ones who stay.”  

U-M states it's actively partnering with several higher education organizations and values the engagement of the faculty.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
