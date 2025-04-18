‘Hands Off A2' protest gathering at U-M's spring football game

Local protest organizers are calling for a “Hands Off A2” protest on Saturday, before and after the University of Michigan’s spring football game in Ann Arbor.

Starting on Facebook, a group of three women want to build upon the success of the nationwide Hands Off Protest earlier this month by localizing it for Ann Arbor.

Protest Organizer Marianne “Corky” Wattels says local activists must continue to apply public outcry and pressure on the Trump administration if they hope to see any change in the nation’s political trajectory.

“Momentum is our most critical tool in succeeding in undoing this regime. If we lose the momentum, we lose the fight.”

Wattels says she hopes that if even one out-of-towner who voted for Trump attending Saturday’s U-M football game can reconsider their position after seeing the local show of support for the protest outside the stadium, it will make a difference in continuing the fight against President Trump and his allies.

