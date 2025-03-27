Congresswoman Debbie Dingell among those to speak at 'People’s March' in Ann Arbor

Protesters opposing recent actions by the Trump administration will gather Saturday at Ann Arbor’s Federal Building for the People’s March. Several local officials will speak at the event.

6th District US Representative Debbie Dingell will be attending as a guest speaker at the People’s March. The Ann Arbor Democrat says, for the past three weeks, the town halls she’s attended have been packed with people voicing their worries about how many of President Trump's federal program cuts and changes are affecting them.

Dingell adds that she wants those that attend the People’s March to know they all have to stand together to take action to protect critical programs.

“We’re living in a time that something happens almost every hour. I’m gonna tell people that it’s on one person, it’s up to all of us. I’ll talk about issues that people are scared about, and we gotta fight to protect.”

Dingell says the march reflects a rising urgency among people to address their concerns with the administration.

