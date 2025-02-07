Multiple Michigan organizations come together for Resistance Summit

Riding the success of the 50501 Protests earlier this week, multiple southeastern Michigan organizations are collaborating to continue activist efforts, starting with the Resistance Summit.

The summit will feature Zoom lectures about health care, immigration rights, and how to start local political movements.

Ken Whittaker is the executive director of Michigan United. He says he alongside other organizations would like to direct political fervor to focus on effective planned action on the local level.

“The purpose of this is to not have a one-hit-wonder that just brings a bunch of people into one space for them to yell, get mad, and then go away. The purpose of this is to have long-term and cohesive response that’s rooted in local organizing.”

Whittaker says protestors should channel their frustration over President Trump and Elon Musk to further educate themselves. He adds by having people learn more about political causes they’re passionate about, they’ll in turn become more effective at challenging the federal government to bring about change.

