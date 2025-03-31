Former U-M LEAD scholar sad over program's demise

The end of the LEAD Scholar Program at the University of Michigan is being met with sadness from many of the students it helped pay their college tuition.

Seven years ago, Anthony Davis Jr. and his father Anthony Sr. worked with the Alumni Association on a video to help others learn about the LEAD Scholarship. Now, Anthony Jr. feels sad that other deserving students may not be given the same opportunities.

He says the program was a lot more than helping pay tuition.

“They had programming, like etiquette classes, so you can go sit at a formal dinner. I had opportunities to meet some of the donors and meet people involved in making this —professionals — that were involved in making this thing happen.”

Davis says he hopes the Alumni Association and others can find ways to help future students.

