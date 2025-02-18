Report finds Ann Arbor place to be for tech and creative careers

A new report by the think tank Heartland Forward shows that Ann Arbor is one of the fastest-growing places in the country for tech migration.

Heartland Forward assessed more than 350 metropolitan areas nationwide for their post-pandemic economic recovery, capacity to attract college graduates and availability of innovative jobs.

Research fellow Richard Florida says it is unsurprising that among small-to-medium cities in America, Ann Arbor secured second place in careers and third in attracting interest from college graduates.

“I don’t think that’s much of a surprise because Ann Arbor is one of the greatest college towns in America anchored by one of the greatest research facilities on the planet: The University of Michigan.”

Florida says college towns aren’t just places of education, they’re important for building knowledge economies, and policymakers must develop more effective strategies for leveraging their capabilities.

