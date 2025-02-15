Resolution campaign for 'Move the Money Michigan' coming to Ann Arbor

The Michigan Peace Council, who have successfully campaigned for local social funding resolutions in Detroit and Hamtramck, are starting their campaign in Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Peace Council has been pushing for city councils in Michigan to pass “Move the Money” resolutions.

Chairperson Odile Hugonot Haber says their goal is to stop military spending and instead use those funds to bolster social programs.

“Money going to the Pentagon is inflated. US always pass the budget, and it’s going up and up and up and up. And the people don’t have the money for the food.”

In Ann Arbor, the Department of Defense funded the University of Michigan with $85 million for military contracts in the 2024 fiscal year. Haber says this money could be used to shelter and feed those in need.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

