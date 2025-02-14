© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Housing and Human Services Advisory Board recommends it be dissolved

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:52 AM EST
The Ann Arbor Housing and Human Services Advisory Board discusses its dissolution.
Ann Arbor Housing and Human Services Advisory Board
/
Zoom
The Ann Arbor Housing and Human Services Advisory Board discusses its dissolution.

Ann Arbor is moving to dissolve its Housing and Human Services Advisory Board (HHSAB).

Created in 2007, the purpose of the HHSAB is to make recommendations to meet the needs of Ann Arbor’s low-income residents. But city officials say its scope is achievable through other public boards, and there is a need to reduce duplicative processes.

On Thursday, the board voted to recommend it be dissolved.

Council liaison Chris Watson thanked the board for its service.

“I think that this group can hold its head high in the advice it’s given. But more importantly, I think the support for the revision of the rules of the affordable housing fund, I think we’re really going to see the fruits of that.”

It will be up to the City Council to vote to dissolve the board.

