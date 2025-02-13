Ann Arbor for Public Power endorses city's proposal

Members of Ann Arbor for Public Power have voted how they want to move forward to bring a municipal utility to the city.

The members voted to endorse the City Council’s feasibility study, a separate legal analysis of possible court costs and two questions the council is looking to place on the November 2026 ballot.

A2P2’s president, Greg Woodring, says there was some dissension, but about 60% of members approved the plan. He says they’ll continue to monitor how the city responds.

“Our plan is to still remain as a watchdog organization. We want to make sure that everything is being done properly, and that the city is moving forward with this in a way that is going to lead to the best chance for Ann Arbor to municipalize as possible.”

The feasibility study, legal analysis and ballot questions are expected to be on the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Woodring says A2P2 will be there to show its support.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

