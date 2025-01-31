Ann Arbor for Public Power to hold Sunday town hall

Ann Arbor for Public Power is holding a town hall meeting on Sunday to discuss the campaign’s future.

As part of the feasibility study of Ann Arbor establishing its own public utility and taking over DTE’s local grid, there needs to be an assessment as to what the grid is worth. That could turn into an expensive legal battle, and some Ann Arbor for Public Power members don’t believe the city is doing enough to prepare.

They have developed an alternative plan.

A2P2 President Greg Woodring says both will be discussed at Sunday’s Town Hall meeting.

“In the extreme likelihood that we go to court over the cost of what these assets actually are, we need to have a good defensible number that’s well-researched in order to go into court well-armed on that front.”

The meeting will be held Sunday for 4 to 6 pm at the main entrance of Clonlara School on Jewett Avenue. There will also be a Zoom feed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

