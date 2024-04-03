Ann Arbor officials and public power advocates to hold public meeting on sustainable energy

Ann Arbor for Public Power will host a town hall to discuss how the City of Ann Arbor’s sustainable energy utility plan can work in conjunction with public power advocacy.

The event will include a presentation from Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations on the plan, which aims to provide a supplement to DTE's power services. Implementation of the plan could be up for voters to decide in November.

Greg Woodring is the president of Ann Arbor for Public Power. He says the organization is advocating for a second “feasibility” study on the cost of acquiring DTE’s infrastructure.

“From our perspective, the sustainable energy utility could be a great step towards public power with the expectation that we need to go further to fully take over DTE’s energy grid.”

The discussion will be held Thursday, April 4th at the Mallets Creek Library at 6 PM.

