Survey shows Ann Arbor's reliance on DTE will significantly delay city's carbon neutrality goal

The group Ann Arbor for Public Power says, as long as the city continues to use DTE as its power utility, it won’t come close to reaching its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

As part of the A2Zero action plan, every year, the City of Ann Arbor conducts a Greenhouse Gas Inventory to track its progress. A2P2 says, looking at the numbers, it will be decades before the city reaches its goal.

Director Brian Geiringer says creating a local utility would be a better option.

“Best case scenario, about 41% of the electricity will be non-renewable energy, and that is without the sustainable energy utility in 2030. And with the sustainable energy utility, we are looking at about 34% as non-renewable.”

Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults disputes that the 2030 goals are impossible. A measure on the November ballot will ask Ann Arbor voters if they want to start a municipally owned power utility.

