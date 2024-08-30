State Rep. Morgan calls for more accountability after Michigan's latest round of power outages

As DTE works to get power restored to customers after this week’s storms, the call continues for changes to utilities in Washtenaw County and across Michigan.

District 23 State House Representative Jason Morgan says there needs to be more ways to hold utilities accountable when they fail to provide service or get the lights back on in a timely manner.

He says he would like to see the Public Service Commission be given the power to set rates based on performance.

“We’ve got to hold them accountable. We’ve got to pass legislation to require utilities to do better for the people. These power outages are ridiculous, and they keep happening. And until we hold them accountable, we’re not going to get anything better.”

In a statement, DTE spokesman Ryan Lowery said they are working closely with the PSC on reasonable and prudent penalties and incentives to cut outage time in half by 2029.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org