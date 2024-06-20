Scheduled power outages in Superior Township and Ann Arbor delayed due to extreme heat and storms

DTE says it is delaying a planned power outage scheduled for Thursday and Friday for parts of Superior Township and northeast Ann Arbor.

The outages of up to two hours had been scheduled to convert customers to a new power system in the area, but the high temperatures and recent storm damage forced the delay.

DTE Senior Communications Specialist Dave Akerly says the changeover is now tentatively scheduled for July 11 and 12. He says the customers in the affected areas are being notified.

The electric infrastructure in the region is being rebuilt as part of a $40 million project that includes new poles, power lines and a new electric substation.

DTE says once the project is completed, it will improve overall reliability by 30% and increase capacity.

The first portion of the project, which includes upgrading four miles of poles, power lines and equipment along with tree trimming, is nearly finished.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2028.

