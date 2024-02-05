Ann Arbor City Council to consider $5 million grant for solar panel project 

After a number of delays, the Ann Arbor City Council is set to appropriate further funding for the Wheeler Solar Park Project.

The funding would be used to purchase solar panels to be installed on a city-owned landfill in Pittsfield Township. Council will vote on accepting the $5 million grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity for the project.

Council member Jen Eyer represents Ann Arbor's Fourth Ward. She says council has been working to move this project forward for a few years.

“It’s been a little bit stop-and-start because some supply chain issues with solar panels themselves actually. But this was a large project, and when it’s completed, it’s going to power thousands of homes in Ann Arbor and also in Pittsfield Township."

Eyer says DTE will provide technical support and staff for the project.

Ann Arbor City Council will vote on accepting this grant and other items at tonight's meeting at 7 PM.

