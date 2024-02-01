Sports Illustrated withdraws Ann Arbor hotel and conference center proposal 

Sports Illustrated withdrew the proposal following a public meeting in which residents and city officials voiced concerns about the project. Four Ann Arbor City Council members said publicly they would not support the development if it was presented to council, effectively halting the project as it would need eight votes to pass.

Councilmember Jen Eyer was among those standing against the proposal. Eyer is interested in seeing the city-owned parking lot developed but says the Sports Illustrated proposal isn’t a good fit.

“I do want to see that property developed. Personally, I think housing is the thing we need most right there."

Eyer adds that there were aspects of the project’s financial plan she felt posed a risk to the city.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org