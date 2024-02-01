© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Sports Illustrated withdraws Ann Arbor hotel and conference center proposal 

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:36 PM EST
Kline Lot in Ann Arbor
City of Ann Arbor Community Engagement
/
community-engagement-annarbor.com
Kline Lot in Ann Arbor

Sports Illustrated withdrew the proposal following a public meeting in which residents and city officials voiced concerns about the project. Four Ann Arbor City Council members said publicly they would not support the development if it was presented to council, effectively halting the project as it would need eight votes to pass.

Councilmember Jen Eyer was among those standing against the proposal. Eyer is interested in seeing the city-owned parking lot developed but says the Sports Illustrated proposal isn’t a good fit.

“I do want to see that property developed. Personally, I think housing is the thing we need most right there."

Eyer adds that there were aspects of the project’s financial plan she felt posed a risk to the city.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilJen EyerDowntown Ann Arbordevelopment
Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
See stories by Taylor Bowie
Related Content