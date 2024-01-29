Ann Arbor to host public forum on potential Sports Illustrated development

The City of Ann Arbor will host an informational meeting about a potential Sports Illustrated hotel and conference center coming to the city.

The meeting will include representatives from Sports Illustrated, Destination Ann Arbor, and city officials. Sport Illustrated is interested in developing a city-owned parking lot on Ashley Street for the 16-story project.

Milton Dohoney Jr. is the city administrator of Ann Arbor. He says a development like this one would lead to more revenue for the city.

“Given the kind of city we are and all of the wonderful things we do here, we should have a conference center to hold professional meetings, and I’m, you know, hopeful that we will be able to get that done."

Dohoney says the Ann Arbor City Council will make the final decision on the fate of the project.

The meeting will begin at 7 PM and will be held at City Hall and via Zoom.

