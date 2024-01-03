Ann Arbor releases six-year capital improvement plan

The Capital Improvement Plan for Ann Arbor details the project the city plans to work on for the next six years.

Transit services, fire stations, and city parks are among the projects Ann Arbor has allocated funding to improve upon. The $1.2 billion plan details the infrastructure projects the city will invest in from 2024 to 2029.

A number of the projects further the A2Zero Carbon Neutrality plan, such as pursuing solar panels installation and modernizing HVAC systems on some city-owned properties.

Ann Arbor also plans to research and execute projects to “decarbonize” some municipal buildings.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org