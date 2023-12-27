Ann Arbor's change in compost policies go into effect the first of the year

In 2024, the City of Ann Arbor plans to change what materials it will accept in city compost.

Beginning the first of the year, Ann Arbor will no longer accept compostable plastic products in city compost services.

Robert Kellar works for the City of Ann Arbor. He says plastic products marketed as compostable often didn’t break down and, ultimately, became trash.

“If it looks like plastic, if it feels like plastic, it probably is plastic. And when in doubt, just throw it out.”

Kellar says this change means folks can no longer use compostable bag liners often used for indoor food waste bins. Kellar suggests using a paper bag instead since the city now only accepts items made of paper or fiber.

Following the change, bamboo and palm products will also no longer be accepted.

