Ann Arbor joins class action settlement seeking money for PFAS contamination

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published November 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST
The Huron River at North Territorial Road, Hudson Mills Metropark
Huron River Watershed Council
/
hrwc.org
The Huron River at North Territorial Road, Hudson Mills Metropark

Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to join a class action settlement, seeking compensation from companies that contributed to PFAS contamination.

The settlement involves DuPont and 3M, two companies entering into a $13.5 billion national settlement agreement, because of their involvement contaminating public water systems with PFAs.

City Council elected to join the class action settlement, while other cities have chosen to pursue private litigation.

Lisa Disch is an Ann Arbor City Council member and reminds residents that PFAS is not in the city's drinking water systems.

“It’s not a settlement because we had any kind of health damages. We know that there were chemicals in the Huron River, which is our drinking source, but they have not been in our drinking water."

City officials do not yet know how much money the community could receive from the settlement.

