Tips for composting this winter in Ann Arbor

Next week is the last week for weekly curbside compost pick-up for the City of Ann Arbor. However, there will be three pick-up weeks during the winter.

During the first full week of January, February and March, the city will be picking up those brown compost bins full of yard clippings, food waste, and other compostable items.

Robert Keller, a spokesperson for Ann Arbor’s Public Services, says last year’s pilot program was successful, but there were definitely some lessons learned, like don’t rake your leaves into the compost bins during the winter.

“We learned last year that those leaves tend to create an additional freezing problem in the carts, which make it almost impossible to tip them once that freezes.”

Keller says residents are encouraged to leave those leaves on the ground or rake them into a garden, so they can break down naturally. Also, avoid pouring any liquids into the compost bins because they will freeze.

You can find a link to more tips about winter composting here.

