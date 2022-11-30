Natural gas could be banned in future buildings in Ann Arbor

New buildings in Ann Arbor will not be allowed to install natural gas connections. That’s if a proposal from the city’s planning commission is approved.

By requiring new buildings to only have electric items, like appliances and heating systems, the planning commission believes it will help the City of Ann Arbor reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

Brett Lenart is the planning manager for the City of Ann Arbor. He says using less gas and more renewable sources of energy can “future-proof” buildings going forward.

“As that grid becomes green in its source across the state and as DTE provides it, that is a future-proofing that infrastructure to accelerate the minimization of greenhouse gasses being admitted for that structure.”

Lenart says if the ordinance is approved by City Council, it would put developers and the planning commission on the same page. If there are no delays with the process, it could be implemented as early as next January.

