Board of Commissioners to vote on 'Resilient Washtenaw' climate action plan

A climate action plan for Washtenaw County is expected to take a step forward at tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

One of the primary goals of Resilient Washtenaw is to make the county less reliant on fossil fuels. This climate action plan has been in the works for more than a year, with engagement and listening sessions with local governments and county agencies.

Sue Shink is the Board of Commissioners chair, who was recently elected to the state Senate. She says this is a roadmap for the county to reach carbon neutrality by 2035, but they can’t afford to leave anyone behind.

“If we don’t do this in an equitable manner, if we don’t address the needs of some of our more vulnerable citizens first, we are going to miss an incredible opportunity to make life better while we’re also reducing our carbon emissions.”

The resolution is expected to pass at tonight’s meeting. If it does, the county administrator has until March 31st to present specific climate action plan recommendations to the board. You can find a link to the plan’s details here.

