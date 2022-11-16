© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Board of Commissioners to vote on 'Resilient Washtenaw' climate action plan

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published November 16, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST
ann arbor administration building wiki.JPG
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Ann Arbor Administration Building

A climate action plan for Washtenaw County is expected to take a step forward at tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

One of the primary goals of Resilient Washtenaw is to make the county less reliant on fossil fuels. This climate action plan has been in the works for more than a year, with engagement and listening sessions with local governments and county agencies.

Sue Shink is the Board of Commissioners chair, who was recently elected to the state Senate. She says this is a roadmap for the county to reach carbon neutrality by 2035, but they can’t afford to leave anyone behind.

“If we don’t do this in an equitable manner, if we don’t address the needs of some of our more vulnerable citizens first, we are going to miss an incredible opportunity to make life better while we’re also reducing our carbon emissions.”

The resolution is expected to pass at tonight’s meeting. If it does, the county administrator has until March 31st to present specific climate action plan recommendations to the board. You can find a link to the plan’s details here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of Commissionerssue shinkresilient washtenawClimate ActionCarbon Neutrality
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content